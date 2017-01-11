Garden gnomes, prosthetic legs and an apple tree - all left behind in hotel rooms

We’ve all rushed out of a hotel to catch our flight or train back home, and most of us will have forgotten some vital item - our phone, or a pair of socks, or perhaps the papers for that presentation that your business trip was all about.

These are among the most ‘popular’ items left behind in Travelodges across the UK, along with laptop and phone chargers, toiletry bags, other items of clothing such as pyjamas and ties, and high on the list, teddy bears.

However, some rather more unusual items left in the chain’s 525 UK hotels during the last 12 months included a stained glass window, a necklace made from £50 notes, and a wedding cake in the shape of a Disney castle.

One customer staying at Harrogate Travelodge forgot to pack their beloved Shitsu called Harold - only realising after driving for 40 minutes down the M62.

Meanwhile, the housekeeper at Dundee Strathmore Travelodge got a pleasant surprise when she found a family of three generations of gnomes.

And one fashion-conscious customer left behind a trio of prosthetic legs at Manchester Piccadilly Travelodge. Each leg wore a different designer shoe - by Valentino, Gucci and Mui Mui, in case you were wondering. Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “As more business customers are now staying with Travelodge than ever before, this year’s inventory list includes some interesting items such as: a set of annual corporate accounts, a suitcase of invoices, new Mercedes AMG car, a Swarovski encrusted waving lucky cat charm belonging to a successful businessman and a forty year old teddy bear whose owner is a CEO.

“Our customers tell us that the pace of modern life is fast and furious and time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months, are donated to local charity shops.

Listed below are the top ten most popular items left behind in Travelodge hotels during 2016:

• Chargers for mobile phones and electronic devices such as laptops

• Tablets

• Mobile phones

• Business papers / notepads / presentations

• Teddy Bears

• Toiletry bags with contents

• Sat nav

• Pyjamas

• Socks and ties

• Books

The full list of items left behind by Travelodge’s leisure and business customers across the country are listed below:

Coventry

Sikh ceremonial helmet and shield

Cardiff

British Blue Shorthair cat called Yoda

Canterbury

Antique stained glass window

Bradford

Necklace made from £50 notes

Huddersfield

Brass octagonal gramophone which had just been repaired to its full glory

London Covent Garden

Barrister’s wig & gown

Harrogate

Shitsu called Harold

Heathrow Terminal 5

Keys to a haveli (mansion) in Delhi, India

Chester Central

A large vintage cuckoo clock

Bicester

Swarovski encrusted waving cat – good luck charm

London Aldgate East

Gold portrait of Elvis Presley

Edinburgh Central

A forty year old teddy bear belonging to a CEO

Oxford Abingdon Road

Mercedes AMG car

London Bank

Annual set of company accounts

Cambridge Central

Littmann stethoscope

Newcastle

3ft Cheetah ornament

Birmingham Newhall Street

Suitcase of rupees

Portsmouth

Monkey puzzle tree

Leeds

Film footage from a documentary TV programme

Dundee Strathmore

A family of three generations of garden gnomes

London Docklands

Three piece Tom Ford suit

Manchester Piccadilly

Three prosthetic legs

(Each leg wore a different designer shoe. This included a Valentino, Gucci and Mui Mui shoe)

Liverpool Strand

Wedding cake in the design of a Disney castle

Burford, Cotswolds

A pair of 4ft pillars covered in fresh white roses

Blackpool South Shore

4ft stick of rock

Bath

Wedding vows from the 1950s

Manchester Central

Scrapbook of Coronation Streetmemorabilia

Portishead

Suitcase of invoices that need to be posted

Southampton Central

Round the world cruise ticket