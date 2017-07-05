Eastenders fans upset about death of Robbie's dog

EastEnders fans had a shock when they discovered a much-loved cast member had died off screen – Wellard the dog.

The pet was Robbie Jackson's (Dean Gaffney) second canine companion after the original Wellard died in 2008 following a 14-year run on the BBC soap.

1997: Robbie (DEAN GAFFNEY) renews his campaign to find missing Wellard after a lorry driver tells him he has seen a dog in Lincolnshire fitting his description

But his replacement Wellard II has now passed away too.

Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) broke the bad news to Dot (June Brown) while she was visiting her in hospital, telling her: "He (Robbie) lost Wellard II a while back."

Viewers were quick to express their dismay on social media.

"Oh no, Wellard II died as well," one person posted on Twitter, adding a sad face emoji.

"As if they didn't try to make Robbie unlikeable enough, they've now revealed he's careless with his pets. Poor Wellard II," said another.

And one fan suggested: "It's not right Robbie being back on the Square without a dog. Bring on Wellard the Third!"

The original Wellard was a fan favourite and was voted best pet at the Digital Spy Soap Awards in 2008.

He was put down after falling ill when Bianca (Patsy Palmer) accidentally fed him some chocolate.