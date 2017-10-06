Could you be a secret millionaire? 50 unclaimed Lancashire estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with much of this owed to people in Lancashire.

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 52 unclaimed estates with links to Lancashire that could be worth a lot of money.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as ownerless property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'.

This could be any type of property, including buildings, money or personal posessions, ranging from very little value to potentially millions.

However, people could entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.

The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are 52 people with unclaimed assets with links to Lancashire. The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate. - husband, wife or civil partner - children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on - mother or father - brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) - half brothers or sisters or their children - grandparents - uncles and aunts or their children - half uncles and aunts or their children If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.

To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.

This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree. If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Lancashire area. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.

List of people with unclaimed estates with links to Lancashire

Alan Allen 29/08/1938

Harold Joseph Barber 25/05/1918

Florence Barker 13/09/1905

Marjorie Dorothy Brannen 12/03/1920

James Vincent Burke 31/07/1922

Alice Clarke 25/01/1908

Dorothy Olga Frances Clayton 15/11/1926

John Henry Collins 13/03/1925

Ian Joseph Dawson 28/06/1944

Basil George Drummond 07/07/1928

Victor Foden 09/12/1921

Olive Gaca 24/08/1920

James Geoghan 20/11/1933

Dianne Gerrard 25/02/1968

Andrew Peter Gibson 20/05/1951

Agnes Berth Hammett 08/01/1905

Norman Reginald Hill 19/04/1931

David Hughes

John Irvin 18/05/1909

Edward Allan Johnson 04/03/1922

Norman Jones 24/07/1931

Stephen Phillip Jones 31/05/1958

James Kinross 24/11/1924

Gordon Lamb 14/11/1922

Frank Lomas 22/12/1931

Alice Lowe 17/09/1925

Hilda Lyons Agnes Maloney 17/06/1992

Janet Ida McMann 13/01/1899

Llewellyn Anthony Mulvoy 11/09/1939

Phyllis Noble 16/06/1927

John Nurse 03/07/1923

Patrick William O'Connor 18/06/1927

Derek Partington 01/11/1933

Gordon Ponting 16/11/1930

Hilda Florence Rigby 19/04/1905

Mary Elizabeth Riley 04/01/1907

John Robert 15/12/1947

Elizabeth Doris Rock 25/08/1909

Peter Wharton Rooke 11/08/1945

Alvis Sheila Ryder-Brittain 19/11/1937

Jennifer Margaret Sharp 27/04/1946

Joan Smith 22/08/1924

John Geoffrey Smith 17/06/1943

Peter Allan Talbot 30/12/1946

Elizabeth White 26/12/1927

Constance Evelyn Wilkins 19/03/1900

Josef Willmitzer

Nellie Woods 08/01/1901

Nellie Woolley 11/10/1907