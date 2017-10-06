Could you be a secret millionaire? 50 unclaimed Lancashire estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with much of this owed to people in Lancashire.
Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 52 unclaimed estates with links to Lancashire that could be worth a lot of money.
When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as ownerless property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'.
This could be any type of property, including buildings, money or personal posessions, ranging from very little value to potentially millions.
However, people could entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.
The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are 52 people with unclaimed assets with links to Lancashire. The details on the value of their estates haven't been published.
When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate. - husband, wife or civil partner - children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on - mother or father - brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) - half brothers or sisters or their children - grandparents - uncles and aunts or their children - half uncles and aunts or their children If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.
To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.
This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree. If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.
Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Lancashire area. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.
Alan Allen 29/08/1938
Harold Joseph Barber 25/05/1918
Florence Barker 13/09/1905
Marjorie Dorothy Brannen 12/03/1920
James Vincent Burke 31/07/1922
Alice Clarke 25/01/1908
Dorothy Olga Frances Clayton 15/11/1926
John Henry Collins 13/03/1925
Ian Joseph Dawson 28/06/1944
Basil George Drummond 07/07/1928
Victor Foden 09/12/1921
Olive Gaca 24/08/1920
James Geoghan 20/11/1933
Dianne Gerrard 25/02/1968
Andrew Peter Gibson 20/05/1951
Agnes Berth Hammett 08/01/1905
Norman Reginald Hill 19/04/1931
David Hughes
John Irvin 18/05/1909
Edward Allan Johnson 04/03/1922
Norman Jones 24/07/1931
Stephen Phillip Jones 31/05/1958
James Kinross 24/11/1924
Gordon Lamb 14/11/1922
Frank Lomas 22/12/1931
Alice Lowe 17/09/1925
Hilda Lyons Agnes Maloney 17/06/1992
Janet Ida McMann 13/01/1899
Llewellyn Anthony Mulvoy 11/09/1939
Phyllis Noble 16/06/1927
John Nurse 03/07/1923
Patrick William O'Connor 18/06/1927
Derek Partington 01/11/1933
Gordon Ponting 16/11/1930
Hilda Florence Rigby 19/04/1905
Mary Elizabeth Riley 04/01/1907
John Robert 15/12/1947
Elizabeth Doris Rock 25/08/1909
Peter Wharton Rooke 11/08/1945
Alvis Sheila Ryder-Brittain 19/11/1937
Jennifer Margaret Sharp 27/04/1946
Joan Smith 22/08/1924
John Geoffrey Smith 17/06/1943
Peter Allan Talbot 30/12/1946
Elizabeth White 26/12/1927
Constance Evelyn Wilkins 19/03/1900
Josef Willmitzer
Nellie Woods 08/01/1901
Nellie Woolley 11/10/1907
