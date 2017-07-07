Casting call for transgender people from across the North West

Makers of a new TV series are looking for transgender people from across the North West to tell their transition story in a "sensitive and dignified" way.

RDF TV, who made Secret Life of 4 Year Olds (C4) and Inside the National Trust (ITV) are now calling for people in the early stages of their transition process to get in touch and share their unique experiences.

A spokesman for RDF said: "We’re currently looking for transgender individuals from all over the UK to take part and are currently looking across the North West.

"The series hopes to follow a number of transgender individuals, across various aspects of their lives to hear about their unique experience.

"We will follow several transgender individuals as they transition over the course of 2 – 3 years.

"No other series has attempted to show the transitioning process as fully as this, making it a unique and exciting project to be involved in.

"We want to chat to as many people as possible (confidentially) to understand a variety of experiences and ultimately find several people who might like to share their stories as part of the series.

"Anyone who gets in touch will not be committing to anything and all information will be treated confidentially."

All applicants must be aged 16 or over.

Anyone interested should contact the company directly via email at trans@rdftelevision.com or by calling 0207 013 4122 or 07788 394 781.