Average road journey delay time increases

Motorists experienced greater delays on the roads as journey times increased during the second quarter of 2016, according to data from the Department For Transport.

An average delay of nine seconds per mile on the strategic road network (SRN) was a 1.3 per cent increase on the figures for the year up to the end of March 2016.

Average speed on the SRN - the motorways and ‘A’ roads managed by Highways England - also fell. Between July 2015 and June 2016, the average speed was 59.2mph, a 0.2 per cent decrease on the previous figures.

The reliability of travel times on the SRN also fell, with 68 per cent more time needed to ensure on time arrival - a 2 per cent increase on the previous quarter.

The average delay on local ‘A’ roads in England in the year ending June 2016 saw a year-on-year increase of 3.8 per cent to 45.2 seconds per vehicle per mile, with average speed consequently down 1.5 per cent on the year ending June 2015.