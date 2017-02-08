Ann Summers recalls Black Power vibrator over shock fears

High street sex shop Ann Summers is urgently recalling a popular vibrator for fears that prolonged use will expose its wires - and SHOCK people.

The store is currently displaying recall notices in shop windows, advising customers with a Black Power Wand vibrator to visit in store or contact a member of customer services for advice.

They warn that although the recall is a precautionary damage, the vibrators have become damaged in a small number of cases.

Black Power Wands are no longer available to buy online at Ann Summers.

The notice reads: "The quality and safety of our products are of paramount importance to us.

"Therefore, as a precautionary measure we are recalling the above product.

"The product complies with all relevant CE safety testing standards, but we have taken this voluntary measure in response to a very small number of isolated reports that the wires in the cord have become exposed at the base of the product over a prolonged period of use."