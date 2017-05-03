Shock as Three Sisters Race Circuit closes

The company that runs a popular sporting landmark in Wigan has gone bust leaving up to £2 million of debt and causing shockwaves through the community.

Staff at Three Sisters Race Circuit in Ashton were left stunned after the site closed its doors this morning leaving them jobless and punters out of pocket.

The sign on the gate at Three Sisters. Pic by Jonny Williams

A typed sign now hung on the gates reads “Three Sisters Race Circuit is currently closed for urgent repairs. We hope to open again shortly.”

The company, which was listed as active this morning, had changed its status to “liquidation” by early afternoon.

Asset strippers have already been to the site, turning up this morning to remove karts and other equipment which will be used to recover the company’s staggering debts.

Devastated Three Sisters users are now taking matters into their own hands in an attempt to crowdfund to stop the popular attraction from being closed permanently.

It’s a real shame. There’s nothing else like it for miles and miles

A Facebook page named “Save Three Sisters Race Circuit” is asking people for ideas on how to save the circuit before it is too late with suggestions of donations from the public.

One Wiganer, who used to use the track for karting, said: “It’s a real shame. There’s nothing else like it for miles and miles. I spent many weekends there in my younger days when I used to race. It will be a big blow to the borough if it can’t be rescued.”

Thousands of people use the track every week and even as recently as this weekend, when racing was taking place on the track.

Jonny Williams, who uses the track as part of a leisure group, said: “We use the circuit for social fun and car meets. All of the people who go have licences, everyone enjoys their days and goes home. I don’t want it to close for good. It’s cheap to go and have fun whereas some places’ track days are over £400 for one day; people cannot afford it.”

The Three Sisters Race track day

Wigan Council, which owns the land, is now investigating the matter.