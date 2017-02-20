Crash on M6 causing delays

A busy section of the M6 is seeing long delays after a crash earlier today.

North West Motorway Police is reporting a crash between junction 31 and 32 northbound and is currently at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "At the moment we believe it is damage only"

It is not clear as to how many vehicles were involved but police say they have been moved to the hard shoulder to try and ease the traffic.

The crash happened at around 2.45pm.