New twist in campaign to save library

A top level meeting between a Government minister and local civic dignataries may provide some help for the county library service.

Rob Wilson MP, who is responsible for library provision in England, took time out of his busy schedule to visit Whalley Library after county officials put the building on the market following its closure last year.

It is believed that under the terms of the 1964 Public Libraries and Museums Act the Minister has the power to make a remedial order against a library authority. Such remedial action including the ordering of a fully fledged judicial enquiry can be commenced either on receipt of a complaint that a local library authority is failing to carry out its statutory duties.

Councillors Ged Mirfin, Stuart Hirst, Terry Hill, along with Mr Neil Martin from the Save Whalley Library Campaign, were there to meet him. Coun. Mirfin said: “The Minister got a very strong sense that not only was the whole consultation process fundamentally flawed, but also that the sale of the library will deprive the whole community and a whole series of very vulnerable groups of a vital community asset.”