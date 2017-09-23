New terms kicks off in style at Ribble Valley high school

Brand new blazers are just part of the start of a new era at a Ribble Valley high school.

From year seven students, who were welcomed to Ribblesdale High for the first time, to year 11 students who are completing their personal statements, CVs and action plans as they prepare for their next step in life, it is all go at the school.

And year seven kicked off the start of their high school life with a trip to Outdoor Elements in Simonstone.

The trip at the outdoor activity centre was to help them form new friendships and build their confidence on the start of a new adventure.