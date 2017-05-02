New Pendle Pub walk route unveiled

The ever-popular Pendle Pub walk returns next month with over 1,000 walkers expected to take on the 10 mile route through Pendleside and Barrowford.

There is a new route for this year's event organised by the Rotary Club of Burnley Pendleside to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.



Walkers can set off from either the Sparrowhawk in Fence or Barley Village Hall.

The full route from the Sparrowhawk goes through Fence, Barley, Roughlee, Blacko, Higherford, Barrowford and back to Fence with 14 watering holes along the way.

Walkers can also choose to start in Barley and finish at the Sparrowhawk.

Fine food, beer and live music will be served up along the way.

Pre-registration is available at www.pendleside.org.uk until Monday, June 5th.