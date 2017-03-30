New McDonald's customers are loving it!

Ten new jobs have been created in Burnley town centre's newly-refurbished McDonald's restaurant.

The fast food outlet in St James's Street has re-opened today after a three week break and a digital makeover.

Victor and Karen Arciniega, who have been operating the franchise in Burnley since 2013, have introduced two self-order kiosks, which allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals.

Victor said: "People who used to pop in for a quick bite to eat are staying longer to make use of the tech we now have on offer, such as our tablets and free Wi-Fi.

"We’ve also noticed a difference in the way people are ordering, for example people are now more aware of our healthier options such as swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal."

The couple recently invested in similar new facilities at the Burnham Gate McDonald's in Burnley.

Karen added: "We are dedicated to invest in Burnley and in the development of our employees. That’s why we’ve improved the crew room to provide them with the same facilities that our customers enjoy and have an area to train and develop to keep improving the service we offer."