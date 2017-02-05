New Clitheroe support group to help people with respiratory issues

Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or lung conditions in the Clitheroe area can now Breathe Easy following the launch of a new group.

Clitheroe residents who have problems with their lungs are invited to come along to the launch event tomorrow (Monday, February 6th), at Clitheroe Rugby Club, Littlemoor Road from 11 am - 12-30pm Supported by the British Lung Foundation and NHS East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Having COPD can mean that you get out of breath much easier than other people who are the same age as you, or you can’t walk as far as your friends can without stopping. This can lead to people starting to cut back on what they do outside of their homes, and not meeting up with as many people as they would like to.

Joining Breathe Easy is one way of meeting up with other people who have COPD. It can be a good way of finding other people in your area who you could link up with. Maybe you would like to become more active, or you may just like to come along for a chat. You can also find out more about managing your lung condition and the support available locally.

There are approximately 10,000 people in East Lancashire who have COPD. These people find it harder to breathe out because their airways have become narrower. COPD includes bronchitis and emphysema, which can also occur together.

The symptoms of COPD include:

· getting short of breath easily when you do everyday things such as going for a walk or doing housework

· having a cough that lasts a long time

· wheezing in cold weather

· producing more sputum or phlegm than usual

Dr Stuart Berry, the lead GP for respiratory conditions, at NHS East Lancashire CCG, said: “Breathe Easy groups are a great way for people to meet up with other people who have COPD It’s a kind of mixture of social club and support group for anyone who is living with COPD - including the relatives of people who have COPD.

"We know that patients generally get a lot out of talking with other people who have the same condition as them. Other patients know exactly what you are going through and have a lot of experience to share. As well as making friends, and maybe trying out new activities, we also know that people who join Breathe Easy groups are less likely to end up needing to be admitted to hospital.”

For more information please contact the British Lung Foundation on 03000 030 555 or email: helpline@blf.org.uk.