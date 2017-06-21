New charity initiative helps fashion fans raise funds for Ribble Valley youngsters

Customers at one of the Ribble Valley’s best loved fashion stores are being given the chance to support young people with mental health issues every time they shop by adding a £1 donation to their purchases.

The Just £1 initiative has been set up by Whalley based charity CANW (Child Action Northwest) and independent ladies fashion brand Maureen Cookson to fund Raised in the Ribble Valley, a scheme which offers free therapeutic counselling for young people who’ve experienced bereavement, trauma or self-harm.

Shoppers at Maureen Cookson’s George Street store in Whalley will be offered the opportunity to add £1 to their purchase at the till to support the scheme. All donations made will also benefit from gift aid, meaning that CANW will receive an extra 25p for every pound given.

And any customer who makes a donation will be entered for a quarterly prize draw to win £100 worth of vouchers to spend in the shop.

CANW hopes the scheme will be the first of many partnerships through which Lancashire businesses will be able to support children and families in crisis across the county.

Sue Cotton, CEO of CANW said: “CANW have close ties with Maureen Cookson and we were keen to work together to find a way to support young people in the Ribble Valley.

“Our fashion show to launch Just £1 has already raised £620 for Raised in the Ribble Valley and I’m sure our customers will be keen to support the scheme.

“The Just £1 initiative is a really simple way for a business and its customers to help the children facing hard times in their community.

“We hope it will inspire other businesses to look at how they can work with CANW to support young people.”

Speaking at the launch of the Just £1 initiative at an exclusive fashion show at The Three Fishes restaurant in Mitton, Hilary Cookson, Managing Director of Maureen Cookson said: “I was born and brought up in the Ribble Valley, so when CANW approached me to work with them to support the area’s young people I was only too happy to help.

“Just £1 is a brilliantly simple idea. Our point of sale system means it’s easy for us to add on one pound to a customer’s purchase if they want to donate.

“It’s a small amount but one that will make a huge difference to young people’s lives and it’s a great feeling to know your business and your customers are giving back to the local community.”