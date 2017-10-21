Music notes helped to raise pound notes for charity

A series of concerts were music to the ears of a charity that relies entirely on public donations.

A cheque for £750 was presented to the North West Air Ambulance by organisers of the last season’s Musical Extravaganza at Padiham’s Unitarian Chapel.

The presentation took place at the first concert of the new season which featured pianist Harry Nowakowksi-Fox and cellist Alisa Liubarskaya.

The high calibre of the performers draws in audiences from across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

The High Sheriff of Lancashire Robert Webb and his wife, Carol were there with minister the Rev Jim Corrigall and concert organisers Barry and Maureen Brown.

Jacqui Nuttall accepted the cheque on behalf of the Air Ambulance.

The next concert is on Saturday, November 25th with Giggleswick School and the Ellison String Quartet. Please ring 01282 773336 or email barrybrown@gmail.com for tickets.