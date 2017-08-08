Multi-million fund to fix region's potholes

Plans to spend millions of pounds to repair potholes blighting the region’s streets are to be considered.

And the leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council and Longridge/Dilworth councillor, Ken Hind, is urging the public to get in touch via their local councillors to highlight the roads most badly effected.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet is to consider proposals for how an extra £5.6m. will be used to improve road surfaces, help prevent flooding and ensure public areas look neat and tidy.

The council’s new Conservative administration has committed to boost funding for highways to prevent potholes, and increase drain cleaning, grass cutting and maintenance of roadside verges and planted beds.

Coun. Hind said: “It is essential that we deal with this problem and improve the quality of our Ribble Valley roads. Ribble Valley county councillors Ian Brown, David Smith, Albert Atkinson and Alan Schofield are compiling lists to identify potholes in their wards, which need attention. I have notified all our councillors to do the same and notify their county council colleagues so that the authority can be requested to give it their immediate attention.”

He added: “Potholes on our roads, many in quiet rural areas in the Ribble Valley, are a menace and hazard to cyclists pedestrians and motorists.

“The help of the public will be much appreciated in notifiying councillors when potholes open up and where they exist. A number of roads with potholes have already been identified by Conservative councillors and along with others will be notified to Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member Keith Iddon to allocate funds from the £5m.

County Coun. Iddon, said: “Lancashire’s roads are vital to our economy, ensuring people and goods can travel efficiently and it’s essential that we prioritise funding accordingly to keep them in good condition.

“Keeping up public areas is important to everyone’s sense of pride, as well as ensuring visitors and potential investors get a good impression of Lancashire. Reducing flood risk and increasing our resilience to flooding has become an increasing priority following weather events over recent years, and we’re also investing more to ensure our road drains are well-maintained and ready to carry surface water away.”

The county council’s cabinet will meet on Thursday (August 10th) to consider the proposals.