MP faces criticism for US Trump inauguration trip

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans is facing criticism after flying out for US President Elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Mr Evans, who is currently on a plane flying out to Washington, has been criticised for placing a photo on his twitter feed of him wearing a baseball cap saying "Make America Great Again" and for concentrating on foreign affairs rather than those closer to home.

Some of the comments made on Mr Evans' twitter feed read:

"Hope you're not using taxpayers' money for this empty jaunt."

"Make the Ribble Valley Great Again!"

And "I simply cannot believe that you would support that man. Appalling from our MP."

A spokesman for Mr Evans confirmed that the MP was currently on board a flight out to Washington and will be attending Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony tomorrow.

However, he added that Mr Evans was not visiting America in an official capacity and has been invited to Washington by a friend who lives there. He continued that the trip had been planned prior to Mr Trump being elected and that Mr Evans has paid for the trip himself.

Mr Evans, who is vice chairman of the international trade and select committee, will, however, be taking every opportunity to talk to people about trade and will be meeting senators as well as other senior officials, the spokesman added.

Mr Evans has met the incoming president previously, and has extended an invitation to the President to visit the Ribble Valley with a view to trade talks, particularly concerning BAE Systems.

Mr Trump will be sworn in at noon local time (5pm GMT) tomorrow.