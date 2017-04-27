MP calls for urgent action on the borough's potholes

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans is calling for urgent action to be taken on the borough’s potholes.

Mr Evans recently spoke in the House of Commons about the dire state of the Valley’s roads and asked that district authorities, like Ribble Valley Borough Council, are given the power to bid for funds for the maintenance of local roads.

The current state of Howgill Lane, Gisburn.

“As far as future debates are concerned, it wouldn’t be business questions if I didn’t say there is an issue with potholes in the Ribble Valley,” said Mr Evans.

“I’m going to spend the next seven weeks driving around looking at them as I visit towns, hamlets and villages.

“I do hope, as part of our imaginative manifesto for the future, that we can think of ways, whereby perhaps, district authorities are able to bid for some of that money which is made available by central government in order that we can fill those potholes.”

Last week’s front page story in the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times looked at how the Valley is blighted by potholes.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans.

Photos of potholes were provided by local residents including John Shorter, vice chairman of Sabden Parish Council, who described Sabden as the “pothole kingdom of the Ribble Valley”.

He added: “We just hope that election promises about road repairs are kept. Some potholes on Padiham Road are down to poor workmanship and the contractors are to replace it at their own cost, but we are still waiting.

“Apparently they are waiting for better weather. There must have been a window since January 2016?”

Herbert Moorhouse, of Gisburn, is another local resident who has been waiting for around three months for work to be carried out on a local pothole at Howgill Lane, Gisburn.

“As you can see from the first photo, vehicles are driving down the edge of the road to avoid the potholes and the overall very rough condition of the road,” said Mr Moorhouse.

“This was reported on January 27th and has not been attended to.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council, said: “To ensure our roads are kept in a safe condition we carry out our own regular inspections, and respond to reports from the public about potholes. The vast majority of potholes which meet our intervention level of 40mm are repaired within 20 working days. We carried out a number of repairs on Howgill Lane early in January following an inspection in December.

“We have made a further inspection following this report, however, we have to prioritise repairing potholes which meet our intervention level and some areas of minor damage such as this, whilst unsightly, do not pose a risk to safety.”