MP calls for action on flooding

A Government inquiry looking at how to prevent flooding in the UK could not come quick enough according to Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans.

Mr Evans is still concerned about the impact of flooding on the Ribble Valley and the risk of severe flooding reoccurring.

He said: “It is important that the inquiry into preventing flooding goes forward so that a disaster like this never happens again.”

The inquiry into UK flooding has been delayed even as flooding, albeit less severe, has continued to occur in the area. The Government report by the National Flood Resilience Review, led by Oliver Letwin, which was created after Storm Desmond, aims to review how the country can be prepared for future flooding and other severe weather. It will concentrate on four key areas. These are updating climate modelling and testing the UK’s resilience to flooding, reviewing the resilience of important infrastructure, looking at the temporary defences against floods and other weather events, and look at future investments in the country’s flood prevention strategy.

Mr Evans stressed that with only temporary defences against flooding in many parts of the Ribble Valley, the review could not come quickly enough.

“We need to improve our strategy for what to do when we expect severe flooding in our area,” said Mr Evans. “This review could greatly improve our response in the future. Vast sections of the Ribble Valley are still at risk of flooding, yet there is no plan in place to prevent this disaster from occurring again.”

Mr Evans added: “It was inspiring to see the spirit of the community, how everyone came together after the disaster. I would also like to thank the various relief efforts for helping the people of Ribble Valley to recover from the flood last year. I know these same people would be on hand to help again if the situation called for it, but that shouldn’t be necessary.”

Mr Evans is now looking forward to the report finally being released and the Government action based on the findings of the inquiry to prevent flooding.