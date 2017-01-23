Mourners gather to pay respects to tragic teen

A sea of mourners gathered on Saturday to say goodbye to a teenager who had touched the lives of so many people.

Hundreds attended the funeral service at St Leonard's Church in Padiham of Oliver McIvor who died two weeks ago.

The funeral of 17-year-old Oliver McIvor at St Leonard's Church, Padiham.

Oliver, who was 17, had completed his induction and training ready to join the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and in a tragic twist of fate received his regiment number on the day he died.

Dozens of floral tributes were placed at the spot where Oliver was found after a suspected collapse at Black Hill on the border with Read and Sabden, many of them from his heart-broken friends.

A popular lad an former pupil of Padiham Primary School and Shuttleworth College, social media was flooded with tributes to Oliver from and a fund launched to help his family with funeral costs topped £4,500.

Relatives have decided to set up a fund to help other young people that will be Oliver's lasting legacy.

Donations for the Oliver McIvor Fund are being accepted through Alderson and Horan Funeral Services at 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley.