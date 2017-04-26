Motorway work set to begin

Motorists need to be aware that Junction 13 of the M65 is scheduled to be closed overnight for resurfacing works on various nights starting tonight.

The £1.5m. scheme is designed to reduce congestion and improve access to a number of local development sites such as Barrowford Business Park, as well as improved connections to Nelson and Colne College, Nelson town centre, and the A682 traffic corridor.

It is one of a number of improvements being made to unlock the potential for economic growth along the M65, known as the Hyndburn Burnley Pendle Growth Corridor.

The works will take place from 10-30pm to 5am on the following nights:

Wednesday 26th and Thursday April 27th;

Tuesday May 2nd to Friday May 5th;

Monday May 8th to Saturday May 13th;

Monday May 15th to Friday May 19th.

A signed diversion will be in place. Both slip roads off Junction 13 of the M65 will be closed to all traffic. Access to the roundabout at Nelson and Colne College will also be closed from the A6068 Barrowford/Padiham bypass.

Drivers will be guided to junction 14 of the M65. The A6068 in Colne (Vivary Way) is part of the diversion route as is Whitewalls Drive dual carriageway near Boundary Mill. Drivers heading in and out of Barrowford may use this route via Barrowford Road at Colne.

Alternatively, drivers can access or leave the M65 at Junction 12 Brierfield, avoiding the closures at Junction 13.

Scotland Road, Nelson, and access to Reedyford Road via the top roundabout will remain open.

Work has taken place over the last year to create extra capacity for traffic at the junction by modifying the layout of the two roundabouts at Junction 13, with up to four traffic lanes in places.

Traffic lights have been added to the roundabout on the north west side of the motorway.

A number of other minor improvements have also been made nearby to improve capacity for vehicles, and provide safer pedestrian and cycle access.

While the junction is closed for resurfacing, road markings will also be painted to fit in with the new design of the junction, and allow the traffic signals to begin working.