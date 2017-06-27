More than a thousand people attend free event organised and funded by local Christians

Despite weather warnings, the seventh annual Love Clitheroe on Saturday was again packed out with families enjoying free fun for everyone.

On offer were children’s activities, face-painting, arts and crafts, candy floss, bouncy castle, family games including a tug-of-war and penalty shoot out. All were free and funded by Clitheroe Christians.

Rev. Mark Pickett, Rector of St James Church, said: “As Christians we believe that God loves Clitheroe and this is our way of showing that love for everyone. Religion often gets a bad name in the press at the moment so it is really great to be able to do something positive that reflects God’s generous and unconditional love.”

Also on Clitheroe Castle grounds was a pop-up board game workshop run by pioneer minister Rev. Andy Gray, while, at the same time, Clitheroe Skate park hosted a King of the Castle open competition. More than a thousand people of all ages ate around 600 burgers and 400 sausages during the afternoon.

Rev. Andy Froud, vicar of Clitheroe Parish Church, said: “It’s great to see so many people out enjoying themselves and it’s all free.

“If there was a charge for this I’m sure that some families would, at the very least, think twice about coming. This way everyone can relax and enjoy this amazing afternoon that God has given us as a gift.”

Dave Thornber, the event’s coordinator, said: “We’ve been delighted, not just with the response from the public, but with the team of dedicated volunteers who have worked so hard to make this year’s event another outstanding day.”

