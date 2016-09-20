Mods ride into town for popular weekender

More than 500 scooter enthusiasts will cruise into town this weekend for what is being billed by organisers as “The coolest scooter and music event in the north west”.
The Grand will once again host the headliners of the three-day festival on Saturday, in a line-up which includes Ska Face, The Len Prices 3 and Dogtooth.
Organiser Stephen Porter said: “Instead of searching for a heritage band or a big headline name, this year the whole weekend will be about dance, dance and more dance.
“We want it to be a celebration of the bands we’ve booked, like the amazing Ska Face, will certainly get the audiences moving to the beat.”
Building on the success of last years’s sold-out weekender, more venues across Clitheroe have been added and there will be live music and DJs playing at the Rose and Crown Hotel, the Buck Inn, Key Street, The Castle Inn, Clitheroe Social Club, along with many more.
The Ribble Valley Mod Weekender runs from tomorrow through to Sunday. Tickets are available from The Grand on 01200 421599 or thegrandvenue.co.uk.