Mobile breast cancer screening service heads to Burnley

The East Lancashire Breast Screening Service has taken delivery of a brand new, state of the art mobile unit to continue the fight against breast cancer in the towns and villages of East Lancashire.

The new mobile breast screening unit features a larger waiting room, two screening rooms fitted with the latest screening technology, four changing cubicles, and a private interview area.

Elizabeth Read, Breast Imaging Manager at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Our old mobile unit has served us well, but the new one is better and has definite benefits for the women who attend for screening.

“NHS breast screening is free, fast and, thanks to the addition of the mobile unit with the latest equipment and a high level of comfort, more convenient than ever,” she added.

Over 75,000 women in East Lancashire aged 50 to 70 are invited for breast screening once every three years, with the choice of being screened on the new mobile unit, or visiting the Breast Screening Service, based at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

Among its latest innovations the new mobile unit features the latest full field digital mammography equipment which offers enhanced workflow with optimal ergonomics for both staff and women.

“Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women in Lancashire, but it is also one of the most treatable, particularly when detected early,” Elizabeth continued.

“If breast cancer is diagnosed at the earliest stage, it is estimated that after five years 99 out of 100 women diagnosed will be alive, so for women to #bescreened regularly and breast cancers detected early, is very important.”

The new mobile breast screening unit visits health centres and hospital sites across the region all year round – from the Ribble Valley in the north to Rossendale in the South, from Pendle in the East across to Longridge in the West.

Each year over 20,000 women are screened for breast cancer on the NHS East Lancashire Breast Screening Mobile Unit.

“We advise women to carefully consider the offer to attend for a breast screening mammogram,” said Elizabeth. “One in eight UK women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and early detection is very important.

“Breast screening does not prevent you from getting breast cancer but it does find cancers at an early stage when treatment is more likely to be successful and women are more likely to survive.”

In the coming weeks and months, the new mobile breast screening unit will visit Burnley General Teaching Hospital, the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, followed by health centres in Rossendale and Accrington.

For more information about screening in East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen, visit www.elht.nhs.uk/departments-wards-and-services/breast-screening.htm or call 01282 805 301.