Minister celebrates 60 years of service

A Lancashire minister has celebrated six decades of service in the Blackburn Diocese which have taken him across Pendle and Clitheroe, with Communion at Whalley Abbey.

Rev. Alan Reid, retired Vicar of Read, enjoyed an amazing 60 years of ministry across Lancashire, and celebrated his service with his wife, Muriel; family, and friends from former parishes, clergy colleagues, and members of the Whalley Abbey Fellowship.

Gathered in the Chapel at the abbey - the Diocese’s Retreat and Conference Centre - for the regular Friday Communion service, which he has taken on and off throughout his long ministry in Lancashire, Alan delighted the congregation with recollections and reminiscences of 60 years of discipleship.

Having worked across the Blackburn Diocese with the people of Penwortham, Brierfield, Warton on the Fylde, and St John’s Read, Alan enjoyed refreshments before he and his wife cut a magnificent commemorative cake that was shared by those in attendance.

Alan, who lives with his wife Muriel in Whalley, was originally ordained as a Priest by the then Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev. Walter Baddeley, at Blackburn Cathedral in June 1957 after being made Deacon the year before.