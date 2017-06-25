Mini beasts and bugs are checking into their own Ribble Valley VIP hotel

Bed, breakfast and evening meals are being laid on for a variety of creepy crawlies at a village primary school.

A “bug hotel” has been created in the infant playground at Edisford Primary School as a natural habitat for different species of insects.

The volunteers from Tesco who rolled up their sleeves to create a nature garden at Edisford Primary School.

This will give the pupils an ideal opportunity to get up close and personal with nature in all its wonder as they check on their “guests.”

The bug hotel is part of a community project spearheaded by the Clitheroe Tesco store to transform the playground at their school.

Teams of volunteers from the store rolled up their sleeves and planted a series of bedding plants, flowers and also herbs in the garden.

They enlisted the support of several local businesses, including Ribble valley Chequered Flag

Pupils have a look to see if any insects have checked into their new "bug hotel" yet at Edisford Primary School.

Shackleton’s, Dawson’s, Empress fencing, Grafx, Homebase and Dugdales who provided all the equipment for the project.

And visitors are welcomed to the school by a Minion at the entrance.

The colourful character was made from tyres by Ribble Valley Chequered Flag especially for the project.

The project was led by Tesco Community Champion Nadine Rawcliffe who said: “It is fantastic when local businesses come together like this to help with a community project.

“We are really pleased with the results and I think the children are too.”