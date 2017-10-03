Michaela set to pound the streets of Chester

A Clitheroe mother-of-two is gearing herself up to run the MBNA Chester Marathon on Sunday.

Michaela Thomson (42), is £25 away from her £1,000 fundraising target in aid of the TEA project, which provides training, support and guidance to schools, orphanages and grassroots organisations; working directly with marginalised, vulnerable children and young people from poor communities in Sri Lanka.

Speaking about her love for running, Michaela said: “I have always loved running and it has been a part of my life since I was very young. I ran for a number of clubs including Blackburn Harriers and represented Lancashire in a number of running events during my teenage years and even though I stopped competitive running during my late teens, I continued to run whilst at university, tailing off slightly when focusing on my career and having my children.”

She added: “By day I am a research practitioner for the NHS, but despite working full time I always ensure I make time for running/exercise. I have always wanted to do a marathon, but juggling children/work and the training has been difficult. My family and friends have really supported me, especially my partner Stuart, children Ellie (19) and Theo (17) and members of Roefield Run Club and the gym. Choosing a charity to run for wasn’t really a problem as the founders of the ‘TEA Project’ are ‘old’ school friends and they are doing such amazing work out in Sri Lanka. I have almost exceeded my target, but you can never raise too much so I’m just going to keep going!

To support Michaela, log onto https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/michaelathomson1