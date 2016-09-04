Methodists lead the way with new sign

The congregation of Paythorne’s Methodist Chapel were joined by villagers and visiting friends at an outdoor gathering where junior member Katie Holden unveiled a new sign to promote the presence of the chapel in the village.

The new sign includes a QR (Quick Response) matrix barcode code which while ahead of the village’s access to G Fast broadband anticipated in early 2017, is already accessible with 4G networks and can be read by an imaging device such as a camera.

Snowdrop bulbs are planted around the sign to help bring about the first signs of new life in 2017.

A dedication with prayers of thanks and a hymn “Guide me, O thou great Jehovah” was led by Clitheroe Methodist Circuit superintendent Ian Humphreys.

The unique and historic chapel, a listed building, is one of the village’s two remaining community meeting places. The other is the Buck Inn, a thriving and popular hostelry, eating and community meeting place. The village’s primary school was closed and converted into housing in the early 1970s.

The Wesleyan chapel was built in 1830 by the people of Paythorne and Newsholme, inspired by John Wesley who years earlier in April 1784 had preached in nearby Gisburn Methodist chapel (now defunct and converted into housing) when he passed through the area on his way through the Clitheroe Circuit between Blackburn and Settle on his momentous journey.

Along with the still powerful influence of John Wesley is that of his brother Charles who wrote many of the beautifully poetic hymns that inspire Methodists today. These verses were set to music that in the 1960s is said to have inspired Methodist dairy farmer Michael Eavis to establish the first Glastonbury Music Festival.

The next service in the chapel will be the Harvest Festival at 2pm on Sunday where all are welcome to join the congregation.

Later this month on Friday September 31st an evening musical event will be staged with entertainment provided by Clitheroe Ukulele Orchestra.