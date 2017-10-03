Merger for law firm with 100 years presence in Clitheroe

Law firm Harrison Drury has expanded its presence in East Lancashire after merging with Clitheroe firm Chenery Maher.

Chenery Maher specialises in family law, estate planning, probate and property work. Harrison Drury will move its current Clitheroe base to Chenery Maher’s office at 21 Church Street.

It means Harrison Drury’s Clitheroe office will now be named Harrison Drury incorporating Chenery Maher. The firm will continue to be known as Harrison Drury at its other locations in the North West.

The move takes the firms’ staff numbers in Clitheroe to 19. Chenery Maher partners Irene Chenery and Carol Maher will continue to work as consultants for the firm.

John Chesworth, executive chairman of Harrison Drury, said: “Chenery Maher shares our values in that the firm looks after its people and has a strong desire to make it possible for clients.

“The firm has great people who will only enhance our growing Home and Family service. Meanwhile, Chenery Maher’s clients can benefit from our commercial law expertise. This move also gives us larger premises from which to continue developing our offering in the Ribble Valley and wider East Lancashire region.”

Irene Chenery, partner at Chenery Maher, said: “Harrison Drury has an excellent reputation in the Ribble Valley. Its attention to client service made it a perfect fit with our own aspirations for the future of Chenery Maher. It ensures continuity for our clients and the excellent team we’ve assembled over a number of years.”

Harrison Drury first opened an office in Clitheroe in December 2014 following a merger with DLH Solicitors. The firm also has offices in Garstang, Kendal, Lancaster and Preston.

Chenery Maher can trace back its roots as a solicitors’ practice based at 21 Church Street for 100 years.