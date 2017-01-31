Mercy mission trip to India for caring students

The countdown has begun for a mercy mission trip to one of India's largest orphanages by a group of schoolchildren.

Pupils from St Christopher's C of E High School in Accrington, which has many students from the Burnley and Ribble Valley areas, will be heading for the Indian Christian Mission Centre in Chennai.

Fourteen students will be joined by three members of staff for the trip in support of the British charity Shining Faces which helps the centre to give sanctuary to widows and orphans.

Over the next few months the students have to raise £1,000 each towards helping the orphans as much as possible. They will also be taking with them suitcases filled with gifts, including stationery and clothing, for the Indian children.

Members of the community and local businesses who would like to help are asked to get in touch with the team at St Christopher’s via a.calvert@st-christophers.org