MEP’s talk coincides with Brexit triggering

Coinciding with triggering Brexit by the historic signing of Article 50, Conservative MEP Jacqueline Foster told Ribble Valley Conservatives’ ladies lunch that “David Cameron had kept his promise to hold a referendum if we had a majority government. Now we must support Theresa May in making it work because the task ahead is a challenge”.

There were no turkeys voting for the abolition of Christmas in Jacqueline’s vocabulary! She told the ladies at Stanley House Hotel: “It is now the right time to leave, as the EU is unable to be flexible with individual nation states to allow them to deal with their own problems; for example, Greece should have been allowed to return to the drachma and leave the euro some years ago.”

Far from fearing the loss of her job in the next two years she was upbeat about the future.

“We must sing the praises of Britain’s technology in making satellites, BAE systems, the Airbus, Rolls Royce engines, which are all supplied by hundreds of successful British micro businesses,” said Jacqueline.

“Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary was a brilliant appointment reflecting that Brexit won in the referendum.”

To mirror this trust in British businesses, future Conservative Ladies’ Lunches will invite local and national business leaders to speak.