Mayor is joined by community at civic weekend

It was a weekend of fundraising and civic celebrations for the Mayor of Clitheroe.

On Saturday, Clitheroe Mayor Coun. Maureen Fenton staged a Blooming Great Tea Party as part of her civic weekend celebrations at Trinity Methodist Church hall.

The tea party coincided with the charity Marie Curie’s major fundraising event during which hundreds of tea parties were staged across Britain over the weekend.

During the event there were free cups of tea and a range of cakes available for a donation, including this year’s official tea party creation - banana and chocolate cake from baking author Suzy Pelta’s recipe. Hook-a-duck, fun photography, decorating biscuits and more provided entertainment for the whole family.

Clitheroe’s civic celebrations continued on Sunday morning with the town civic service at Trinity Methodist Church, when the mayor, accompanied by town councillors and representatives of local organisations, processed from Clitheroe Town Hall on Church Street to Trinity.

The service was led by the mayor’s chaplain, the Rev. Ian Humphreys, and following this, people were invited to join in a Big Picnic in the church hall.

