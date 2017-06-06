Mayor brews up charity plans for her civic weekend

The Mayor of Clitheroe is inviting local people to a Blooming Great Tea Party as part of her civic weekend celebrations later this month.

Town mayor Coun. Maureen Fenton is inviting people to the event at Trinity Methodist Church hall on the afternoon of Saturday, June 24th.

The tea party coincides with the charity Marie Curie’s major fundraising event during which hundreds of tea parties are staged across Britain over the weekend.

“Many Clitheroe people will know someone who has benefited from the support of Marie Curie nurses when caring for a family member with a terminal illness,” explained Maureen.

“If we raise £180 at our tea party, that would provide a Marie Curie nurse to look after someone in their own home for a full nine hour shift, giving the family carer a break overnight.”

Free cups of tea will be on offer from 2 to 4 pm, with a range of cakes available for a donation, including this year’s official tea party creation - banana and chocolate cake from baking author Suzy Pelta’s recipe.

Hook-a-duck, fun photography, decorating biscuits and more will provide entertainment for the whole family and provide a welcome boost to the fundraising.

Clitheroe’s civic celebrations continue on the morning of Sunday, June 25th, with the town civic service at Trinity Methodist Church, when the mayor, accompanied by town councillors and representatives of local organisations, will process from Clitheroe Town Hall on Church Street to Trinity.

The service, to be led by the mayor’s chaplain, the Rev. Ian Humphreys, starting at 10-30 am.

Following this, at approximately 11-45am, people are then invited to join in a Big Picnic.

Maureen said: “People are welcome to come to both the service and the picnic, or to either.

“Bring your own meal for the picnic, or food to share in a Jacob’s Join.

“We’re planning to use the church hall for the picnic, but since Trinity is right next to the castle field, if the weather is good, people will be able to enjoy lunch in the open air.”