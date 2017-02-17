Market fruit tickles youngsters taste buds

A group of 14 children from Bowland Montessori Pre-school visited Burney’s fruit and vegetable stall on Clitheroe Market as part of a topic on “sweet and sour taste”.

Mr Burney welcomed the children and prepared some fruit for them to taste. This included grapefruit, blood orange, nardacot, lemon and lime. He also gave the youngsters a bag of citrus fruit to take back to pre-school. Sweetie Sue from Duxbury’s Traditional Sweet stall opposite Burney’s was very impressed by the children’s behaviour. So much so that she gave them each a lolly to take home.

Other activities for this topic included visiting Sainsbury’s supermarket, where the manager invited children to choose citrus fruit, preparing pancakes with lemon and sugar, and squeezing fruit to make a citrus juice dink. The children also made marmalade, and everyone took a small jar home to share with their family.

Pre-school leader Nancy Bigmore expressed her thanks to Mr Burney for his generous hospitality.