Man seriously injured after collision between car and cyclist

A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after a serious accident this morning (Sunday).

Police said a Ford Ka was in collision with a male cyclist on Rainhall Road, Barnoldswick. The 53-year-old cyclist, believed to be from the local area, suffered a broken left leg and head injuries. He was taken to Airedale General Hospital by road ambulance. The female driver of the Ford Ka was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses. A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "We received a call at 10-10 am today. Although the cyclist was conscious and breathing, he was being treated with serious injuries. He is undergoing a CT scan at hospital. The road was closed for three hours but it has now reopened. Anyone who witnessed the accident should contact police on 101 quoting log number 467."