A man was rescued from a house fire in Mellor.

Three fire engines and crews - two from Preston and one from Blackburn - were called just after 1 pm on Sunday after reports of a garage on fire in Hob Green with someone believed to be injured.

On arrival, firefighters established that a man was suffering the effects of breathing smoke and he was taken to hospital. Crews used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract smoke and heat.