Man released from vehicle after horror crash in Sawley

A crash on the A59 near Clitheroe has caused major delays with the Sawley area "gridlocked" after firefighters arrived on scene to release one man from his vehicle.

The incident, which caused severe damage to the vehicle involved, occurred earlier this afternoon, with the A59 north of Clitheroe closed as emergency services attended the scene at around 6pm.

One male casualty had to be released from his vehicle, with authorities opening the road after he had been attended to.