Man injured after being hit by metal pole in Barrow

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being injured by a metal pole on a construction site.

Police and the North West Air Ambulance crews were called to Redrow housing site in Whalley Road, Barrow, just after 12pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "We received a call to say a metal pole had fallen on a man believed to be in his twenties. The air ambulance is on site and preparations are being made for him to be flown to hospital after he suffered suspected broken ankles.

"The incident is ongoing. We cannot say at this stage if the man was a construction worker or a passer-by."