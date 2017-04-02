Man and child injured in explosion

A Colne man suffered a serious eye injury and his daughter injured her hand after an improvised flame torch exploded in his face.

Fire crews attended the incident involving a garden chiminea at Duke Street, Colne, at 2-45pm yesterday (Saturday).

Fire crews said the man, who has lost 70% of his vision in the affected eye, was attempted to light the chiminea with an improvised "flame torch" using a deodorant aerosol and a cigarette lighter. A build-up of flammable gas from the aerosol ignited and the victim suffered burns to his left eye. His child suffered a minor burn to her hand. Both were treated at scene by paramedics and then taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment. They have since been discharged.

Firefighters have issued a safety warning following the incident.

Incident Intelligence Officer Mick Angland, from Lancashire Fire and Rescue, said: "It seems that with the current fine weather, the ‘chiminea and barbecue season’ is upon us.

"We would like to remind people that only products specifically designed to light chimineas and barbecues should be used. Liquids such as petrol, lighter fluid, nail varnish remover, aerosol gas, etc. are very volatile and dangerous if used incorrectly, and should be kept well away."

“In June 2014 a 19-year-old-woman died when petrol was used on a chiminea in Chorley.”