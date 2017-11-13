Major fire in Blackburn leads to evacuations and road closures

More than 60 firefighters are battling a blaze at a warehouse in Lancashire, say firefighters.

Fire services were called-out to the blaze at V10 Polymers on Paterson Street in Blackburn just after 5am on Monday, November 13.

Two Aerial Ladder Platforms and 12 fire engines from across the county were called out to bring the fire under control.

Several roads in the area have been closed and evacuations have taken place, fire services confirmed.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We are dealing with a large fire at the former V10 Polymers site in Blackburn.

We were called just after 5am this morning and we now have 12 fire engines and 2 ALPs at the scene.

A handful of residents have been evacuated for their safety."

Police said nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.