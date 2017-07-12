'Magic not to be missed' on offer at open weekend

Downham Hall’s annual charity opening of its gardens to the public will be in aid of Ribble Valley Crossroads Care and Downham Village Hall.

This year will feature a rolling programme of magic shows from the Modern Mystic League (Society of Magicians of East Lancashire) with unique performances in the Rose Garden.

Magic is the general theme of the weekend, reflecting the special kind of magic that Crossroads and its dedicated teams create in their vital work caring for carers across the Ribble Valley.

Tours of the hall’s stunning gardens, with their unrivalled views of Pendle Hill, will be enhanced by a display of beautiful classic and vintage cars and tractors.

Music will be provided by Clitheroe Town Band on Saturday and the Barnoldswick Brass Band on Sunday, with solo piano performances, morris dancing and local groups, craftspeople and artists adding to the interest and variety of what is on offer over the weekend.

Sturdy local plants, greenery and wooden garden crafts will be on sale, alongside a WI cake stall, pickles, organic products and cheeses. Traditional raffles, tombolas, ice creams and delicious cream teas will also be available. Entry is £5, with children under 12 admitted free of charge. Opening hours are 2–4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.