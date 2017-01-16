Mack and Mabel mob

Members of Clitheroe Parish Church Operatic and Dramatic Society found a novel way to promote their new musical offering, Mack and Mabel, when they took to the streets to perform as a flash mob.
The am-dram cast surprised shoppers on Castle Street with a spontaneous performance over the weekend,
looking at first glance as though they were normal Saturday afternoon shoppers, before bursting into song.
The production, directed by David Hulme and choreographed by Lindsay Pollard with musical direction by Chris Andrews, will run at the St Mary’s Centre from Saturday, February 11th to Saturday, February 18th, excluding Sunday. All performances start at 7-30 pm, with the Saturday Matinee at 2-15 pm.
The box office opens on January 17th from 2 to 3 pm and 7 to 8 pm. It is then open every Tuesday from 10 am to noon and 7 to 8 pm, Thursday 10 am to noon, Friday 7 to 8 pm and Saturday 10-30 to 11-30 am.
For all prices, ring the ticket hotline on 07974 323832.