Lucky Duckys delight crowds

Hundreds gathered in the sunshine to hunt for scarecrows and secure their “lucky duck” for Waddington’s annual duck race on Sunday.

The community organised event, which raised funds to benefit various village causes, delivered the usual traditional entertainment from noon onwards.

Games and stalls, morris dancing, live music, street magic, maypole dancing, the crowning of the rose queen, and a scarecrow trail around the village all fed into the spirit of the day – good, old fashioned family fun.

A fine food and wine festival offered new flavours and tastes from specialist producers from around the county, country and globe outside Waddington Village Club. And all of this before the main event – the duck race at 3pm – when hundreds of ducks made their way down the brook to cheers from the crowd and coverage from local press and radio. A fitting end to a fantastic family day.