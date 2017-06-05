London terrorist attack victims remembered during village green event

Around 150 people took part in Downham’s annual hymn sing on the village green on Sunday.

The worship began with a time of silence to remember the victims of the London terrorist attacks and a prayer for peace in the world.

Barnoldswick Brass Band led the singing of a number of well known hymns, including Jerusalem, Love Divine and At the Name of Jesus. Prayers were led by the Rev. Anne Hardacre and the Rev. Andy Froud, priest-in-charge of St Leonard’s at Downham.

Although shelter had been organised in case of rain, the afternoon proved fine and sunny at times. In fact, many of those taking part were able to enjoy an ice cream or drink from the shop on the green.

The Rev. Andy Froud said: “The service had been planned some time ago, but the readings from 1 Corinthians 13 and the short message that ‘perfect love casts out fear’ (from 1 John 4:18) proved painfully appropriate in the light of the terrorist attacks of the night before.”

A local resident commented: “We’ll need a stadium next year.”