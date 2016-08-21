Students at Stonyhurst are celebrating their success as the college once again achieved higher than average A Level results.

Whereas nationally the proportion of A* and A grades was 25.8%, down by 0.1% on last year, an impressive 44% of Stonyhurst students achieved these top grades.

The year’s top performer at Stonyhurst was George Cowperthwaite, who achieved five A* grades and will now be heading to Girton College, Cambridge, to study mathematics.

Jonathan Bird, Michael Diamond and Munirah Patel were also high fliers, all achieving at least 3 A* grades.

Overall, 69% of all results were A*, A or B grades.

All three Stonyhurst students with offers to Oxbridge secured their grades, as did all four of those with offers to study medicine.

These A level results follow on from the outstanding International Baccalaureate results achieved by Stonyhurst this summer, which were published in early July. At IB this year, pupils achieved an average of 36 points, and the top performer, Zofia Witowska, scored 44 out of 45 points, which places her among the top 1% in the world.

Headmaster Andrew Johnson said, “I am so pleased to see such good results once again this year. Our pupils and their teachers have worked really hard, and it is excellent to see their efforts recognised with the results they deserve.”