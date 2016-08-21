Stolen puppies retuned home

The six Lakeland Terrier puppies stolen from the Padiham area have been returned home.

The six Lakeland Terrier puppies stolen from the Padiham area have been returned home. Their owner said: "Who ever had them had looked after them. I cannot thank you all enough for sharing and sharing and making them too hot to sell. It really does work."

The eight-week-old puppies were taken from an address in Blackburn Road, Simonstone, on Tuesday afternoon.