Shop Clitheroe celebrates fourth anniversary

Rewards and loyalty scheme Shop Clitheroe recently celebrated its fourth anniversary with a Superdraw.

Instead of just one lucky winner, this month there are three Shop Clitheroe winners, who will each get a fabulous food hamper, courtesy of local eatery and retailer Bashall Barn.

This year’s winners are Mrs Lynn Moran of Clitheroe, Mrs Margaret Boocock of Sabden and Mrs Michelle Sharples of Clitheroe.

Also drawn at the Clitheroe Food Festival was the winner of the Long Stay Parking Pass from Ribble Valley Borough Council which will be announced in a future edition of the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times.

Shop Clitheroe was set up in 2012 by a committee from Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce and rewards shoppers for their loyalty of shopping in Clitheroe and supporting their local businesses.

The scheme is promoted by the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times, with monthly draws taking place throughout the year alongside the special anniversary draw.