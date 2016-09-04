Open day urges people to treasure their treasures

A Clitheroe church and its parishioners are part of a band of local volunteers who are organising events to celebrate the area’s history, architecture and culture.

Clitheroe Parish Church, as part of the nationwide Heritage Open Days initiative, is inviting people to visit the town’s very own time capsule. Tomorrow (Friday) from 11 am to 4 pm, the church will offer visitors a journey back in time with self-guided tours, quizzes, a pop-up cafe with free drinks and cake where guests may bring and eat their own lunch. There will also be an exhibition about HM The Queen’s nine decades and an opportunity from 12-30 to 1-30 pm to ask not one but two bishops any questions they might have about life, Christianity and everything else. In the afternoon, there will be the chance to hear the organ played by the Director of Music and to register interest in a future “Come and Sing” event. The church is a Grade II* listed building with something for everyone, from its 15th century tower and tomb effigies to the memorial to the Rev Dr John Webster, an astrologer, who wrote a book debunking witchcraft. A guide to discovering the churchyard is also available, and there is a church trail for the very young. Children are particularly welcome to call in on their way home from school. Anyone who would like to spend time in the company of stone knights, glass saints (there are striking windows showing St Mary Magdalene and St Cecilia) and real bishops, or those who just need a drink and a chat, will be offered a friendly welcome at Clitheroe Parish Church’s open day event.