Olympian Sam Murray inspires youngsters

Following her recent trip to the 2016 Rio Olympics, local Modern Pentathlete Samantha Murray took time off from her busy training schedule to meet potential future athletes at Salesbury CE Primary School.

Murray (26) visited Salesbury’s morning assembly to talk about her career and answer children’s questions. She clearly inspired the children in the sporty school and told them of her recent top 10 finish in the Rio Olympics, her gold and silver medals at the 2014 World Championships and, of course, her silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

Salesbury’s PE Subject Leader, Mr Stephen Bird, offered Samantha a vote of thanks and wished her well in the future from the whole school community.