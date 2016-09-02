Missing man: police concerns grow

Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of a 42-year-old Ribble Valley man who was last seen at Clitheroe Bus and Train Interchange.

Martin Smith, of Newton-in-Bowland, was last seen at the interchange at around 11 am on Wednesday. His family haven’t seen or heard from him since.

A police spokesman said: “We are getting increasingly concerned for Mr Smith’s welfare as he has not been seen for three days.”

Mr Smith is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build with silver/grey hair, a full grey beard and with reddening to his face. He was last seen wearing a brown hat with a brim, a faded blue t-shirt, dark blue jeans, brown walking boots and carrying a black and blue Hawkshead rucksack.

Anyone who sees Mr Smith or has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Lancashire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident reference LC-20160902-0231.